Insider Selling: Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Major Shareholder Sells 2,600,000 Shares of Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $3,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,667,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,987.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Park West Asset Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Porch Group alerts:

On Wednesday, January 25th, Park West Asset Management Llc bought 407,874 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $942,188.94.

On Monday, January 23rd, Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 530,750 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,379,950.00.

On Friday, January 20th, Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 474,220 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,166,581.20.

Porch Group Price Performance

PRCH opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $132.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $5.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Porch Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Porch Group by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRCH. Loop Capital downgraded Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

About Porch Group

(Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.