Insider Selling: Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Major Shareholder Sells 2,600,000 Shares of Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $3,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,667,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,987.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Park West Asset Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 25th, Park West Asset Management Llc bought 407,874 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $942,188.94.
- On Monday, January 23rd, Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 530,750 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,379,950.00.
- On Friday, January 20th, Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 474,220 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,166,581.20.
Porch Group Price Performance
PRCH opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $132.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $5.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Porch Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on PRCH. Loop Capital downgraded Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.03.
About Porch Group
Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Porch Group (PRCH)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.