Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $100,802.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PriceSmart Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $78.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.88. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $84.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.04.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.51%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 26.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSMT shares. TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PriceSmart by 251.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PriceSmart by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PriceSmart by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

Featured Articles

