Insider Selling: Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) Director Brent Alexander Arriaga sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $69,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,129.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Down 5.9 %

REPX stock opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $877.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.36. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $47.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 36.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REPX. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 79.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 9.0% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

