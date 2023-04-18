Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Given New $19.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
INSE has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.75.
Inspired Entertainment Stock Up 6.6 %
Shares of INSE stock opened at $12.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.63. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44.
Institutional Trading of Inspired Entertainment
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSE. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 525.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.
Inspired Entertainment Company Profile
Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.
