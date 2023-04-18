Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Given New $19.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

INSE has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Inspired Entertainment Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of INSE stock opened at $12.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.63. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44.

Institutional Trading of Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSE. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 525.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.