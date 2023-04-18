Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) PT Raised to $16.00 at Barclays

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Integral Ad Science from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $15.36 on Monday. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $15.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $1,359,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $1,359,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Sharma sold 13,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $185,402.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,630. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 286.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 74.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 185.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 112.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

