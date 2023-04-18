Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Citigroup

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $25.50 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Intel from a negative rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.21.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $32.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.88. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $48.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

