International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 21,467 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $102.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.75 and a 200 day moving average of $103.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $121.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

