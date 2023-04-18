International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 50,185 BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 470.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BB opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.60. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 111.89%. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $130,737.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of BlackBerry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

