International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 19,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 110.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Price Performance

FCT stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Increases Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.