International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 9,328,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,102,000 after buying an additional 5,926,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,683,000 after buying an additional 800,235 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 448.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,042,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,392,000 after buying an additional 852,847 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 825,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,780,000 after buying an additional 78,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,615,000 after buying an additional 275,609 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $62.83 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $69.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.06.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

