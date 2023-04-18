International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,867 The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Beauty Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Beauty Health by 88.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in Beauty Health by 1.4% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 163,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Beauty Health by 8.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 37,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Beauty Health Trading Up 0.2 %

Beauty Health stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a current ratio of 10.79. The Beauty Health Company has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $16.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.97 million. Beauty Health had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 1.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Beauty Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Beauty Health Profile

(Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.