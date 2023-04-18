International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,021 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Upstart by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Upstart by 3,526.5% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $73,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,817.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $73,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,817.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 9,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $175,486.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 730,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,284 shares of company stock worth $987,972 over the last three months. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upstart Stock Performance

UPST stock opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $94.43.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Compass Point began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

