International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $158,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 18,558.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,627 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $311.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $320.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.80. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total transaction of $271,357.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,254.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,328 shares of company stock valued at $26,478,645 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

