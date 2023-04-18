International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $209,000 Holdings in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 11,401 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 1,546.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQRR opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.36. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.58.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Cuts Dividend

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.284 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

