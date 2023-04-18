International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 209,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 100,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 106.7% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 48,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 25,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Up 0.9 %

GSBD stock opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. Research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.98%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

