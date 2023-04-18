International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $183,000 in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 88,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 120,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Price Performance

BGT opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.