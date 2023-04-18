International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $184,000 in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $855,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 240,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 29,255 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average of $18.20. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $309.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.08 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 135.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sixth Street Specialty Lending

In related news, Director Hurley Doddy bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,779.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,241 shares in the company, valued at $266,869.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Graf purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,779.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,869.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.