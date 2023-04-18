International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $193,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,120,000 after buying an additional 1,456,801 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,202,000 after buying an additional 373,142 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,731,000 after buying an additional 307,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $55,307,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $339.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

