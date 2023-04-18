International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $202,000 in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBIO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 69.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 903.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Price Performance

Shares of SBIO stock opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average is $29.95. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $35.51.

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Profile

The ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Medical Breakthroughs index. The fund tracks, a market-cap weighted index comprising US-listed biotech companies with one or more drugs currently in either Phase II or Phase III FDA clinical trials. SBIO was launched on Dec 31, 2014 and is managed by ALPS.

