International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $210,000 in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGS opened at $80.64 on Tuesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.86 and a 12 month high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.45.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $818.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

