International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $210,000 in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AES. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in AES by 3,973.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,822,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after buying an additional 1,777,438 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in AES by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,173,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,723,000 after buying an additional 1,296,514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after buying an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter valued at $31,799,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AES by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,807,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,252 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Stock Down 2.1 %

AES stock opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is presently -75.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AES. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wolfe Research lowered AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on AES in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About AES

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

