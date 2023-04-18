International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $212,000 in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,626,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,183,000 after purchasing an additional 535,454 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,324,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,311,000 after purchasing an additional 633,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,169,000 after acquiring an additional 149,565 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,816,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,687,000 after acquiring an additional 27,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,127,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,909,000 after acquiring an additional 179,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin purchased 37,245 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,871.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.17. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $52.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.97%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

