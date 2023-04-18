International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,436 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MasTec by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 290,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,417,000 after acquiring an additional 149,702 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 71,632 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of MasTec by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.18.

Shares of MTZ opened at $89.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.03 and a beta of 1.37. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.36 and a 52 week high of $103.50.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

