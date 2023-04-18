International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 230,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 23,059 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,345,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 42,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $993,000.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BHK opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.