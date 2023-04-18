International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the third quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the second quarter worth $90,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 132.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the third quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.57. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.75.

S&T Bancorp Increases Dividend

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.70 million. On average, analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

About S&T Bancorp

(Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.