International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 923.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ventas Stock Performance

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas stock opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.08, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.18. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.37.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

Ventas Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

