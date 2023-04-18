International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 9,207 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,259 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,207 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 5,526.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732,128 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 200.0% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 6,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Transocean by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $148,981,000 after buying an additional 5,165,717 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Transocean by 117.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,940,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $40,861,000 after buying an additional 4,838,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Transocean by 19.6% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 27,698,403 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $68,415,000 after buying an additional 4,547,493 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 14,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $89,427.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 277,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,962.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 14,541 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $89,427.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 277,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,962.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,685.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 342,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.89 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Compass Point upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Clarkson Capital upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

