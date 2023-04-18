International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Separately, Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vince by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vince Stock Performance

Shares of VNCE stock opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $89.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39. Vince Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vince Profile

In other Vince news, CEO Jonathan Schwefel sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $29,993.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,362.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,255 shares of company stock worth $42,477. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

