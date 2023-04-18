International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDIV. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $644,000.
Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $37.63 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.24.
About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF
The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
