International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,635 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 162,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after buying an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.73.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT stock opened at $145.15 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Further Reading

