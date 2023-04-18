International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 18 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,775.00 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,775.25. The company has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,615.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1,542.94.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,427 shares of company stock worth $17,051,886. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,868.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

