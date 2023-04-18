International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $210,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,043,000 after buying an additional 1,875,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,151,000 after buying an additional 1,448,364 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $105,527,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 938,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,072,000 after buying an additional 427,649 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $202.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.73 and a 52-week high of $264.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also

