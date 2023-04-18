International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 310.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,456,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,081 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 184.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,613,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,008,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after acquiring an additional 826,142 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at $16,757,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,003,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,071,588,000 after buying an additional 712,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLUG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Plug Power Stock Up 5.1 %

PLUG stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $31.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.76.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $220.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.36 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 103.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Profile



Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

