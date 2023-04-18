Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $485.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INTU. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $480.94.

Intuit Stock Down 0.3 %

Intuit stock opened at $440.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $492.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 47.5% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 12.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 12,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 21.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 208,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,806,000 after buying an additional 37,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.2% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

