Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $284.00 at BTIG Research

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ISRG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $271.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $268.89 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $94.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.47, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.71 and a 200 day moving average of $245.77.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $386,435.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $196,000. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $565,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

