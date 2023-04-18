Investec Downgrades Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) to Hold

Investec lowered shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GFI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Shares of GFI opened at $15.07 on Monday. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 100.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the third quarter worth $43,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also

