Investec Downgrades Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) to Hold

Investec lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. HSBC downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

About Harmony Gold Mining

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 655,791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 22,584 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

Featured Stories

