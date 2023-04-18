Investec Downgrades The Foschini Group (OTC:FHNGY) to Hold

Investec cut shares of The Foschini Group (OTC:FHNGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
The Foschini Group Stock Performance
Shares of FHNGY stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94. The Foschini Group has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $10.44.
About The Foschini Group
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Foschini Group (FHNGY)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for The Foschini Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Foschini Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.