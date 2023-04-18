Investec Downgrades The Foschini Group (OTC:FHNGY) to Hold

Investec cut shares of The Foschini Group (OTC:FHNGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

The Foschini Group Stock Performance

Shares of FHNGY stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94. The Foschini Group has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $10.44.

Get The Foschini Group alerts:

About The Foschini Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

The Foschini Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates independent chain-stores in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through TFG Africa Retail, Credit, TFG London, and TFG Australia segments. It offers clothing for men, ladies, and kids; jewelry; cellphones; accessories; cosmetics; sporting and outdoor apparel, and footwear and equipment; and homeware and furniture.

Receive News & Ratings for The Foschini Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Foschini Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.