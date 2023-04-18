Investec Lowers Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) to Buy

Investec lowered shares of Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Mr Price Group Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Mr Price Group stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23. Mr Price Group has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $15.13.

Mr Price Group Company Profile

Mr. Price Group Ltd. engages in clothing and retail business. It operates through the following segments: Apparel, Home, Financial Services, Telecoms, and Central Services. The Apparel segment retails clothing, sportswear, footwear, sporting equipment, and accessories. The Home segment sells home wares.

