Investec Lowers Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) to Buy

Investec lowered shares of Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Mr Price Group Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of Mr Price Group stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23. Mr Price Group has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $15.13.
Mr Price Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
