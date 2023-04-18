Investmark Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,795 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.5% of Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $165.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.27. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $176.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

