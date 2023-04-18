Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 6,614 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 362% compared to the typical volume of 1,432 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Catalent from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of CTLT opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $115.33.

Insider Activity at Catalent

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 8.62%. Research analysts predict that Catalent will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

