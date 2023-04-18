Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives $18.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IOVA. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.22. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

