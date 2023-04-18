IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $396,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,755,885.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

IRadimed Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.97. IRadimed Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $45.67. The company has a market cap of $504.48 million, a PE ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 1.05.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. IRadimed had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRadimed Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from IRadimed’s previous dividend of $1.00.

IRMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on IRadimed in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60,314 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 382,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 351,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 52,041 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 47,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Featured Articles

