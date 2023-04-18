iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Raised to $154.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTCGet Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $137.00 to $154.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.10.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $133.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.02. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $164.69.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $414,561.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,635.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $414,561.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,635.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $66,938.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,589.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,317 shares of company stock worth $1,831,058. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,779,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,205,000 after acquiring an additional 30,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,254,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,481,000 after purchasing an additional 76,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after buying an additional 534,300 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,395,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,740,000 after buying an additional 973,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,306,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,617,000 after buying an additional 169,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

