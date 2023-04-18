iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT Raised to $170.00 at BTIG Research

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IRTC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.10.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $133.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.02. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69.

Insider Activity

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $112.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $203,391.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,040.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $414,561.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,635.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $203,391.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,040.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,317 shares of company stock worth $1,831,058 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

Featured Stories

