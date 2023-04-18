Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) CEO Sells $562,649.85 in Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $562,649.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,832,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $53.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 130.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 39,691 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $459,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth $204,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Articles

