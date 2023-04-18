iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 188.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 609.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Shares of LDEM stock opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.71. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $38.70 and a 52 week high of $52.31. The company has a market cap of $45.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78.

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

