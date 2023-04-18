iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 188.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 609.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LDEM opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $52.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.71. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.