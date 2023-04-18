iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Stock Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.08

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.08 and traded as high as $34.34. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF shares last traded at $34.01, with a volume of 271,940 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $294.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUR. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 52.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 10,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 60,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 24,599 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 74,365 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,709,000. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

