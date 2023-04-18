Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $7.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 16,974.6% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 81,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 81,478 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 449.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

